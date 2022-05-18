Raptors' Barnes unanimously selected to NBA's All-Rookie First Team

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes was named to the NBA’s All-Rookie First Team on Wednesday.

Scottie Barnes, Cade Cunningham and Evan Mobley were unanimously selected to the 2021-22 Kia NBA All-Rookie First Team.



Barnes, the NBA’s 2021-22 Rookie of the Year, Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham and Cleveland Cavaliers forward-centre Evan Mobley were all unanimous selections to the First Team.

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner and Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green round out the top five selections.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey, Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland, Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu and Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte were selected to the All-Rookie second team.