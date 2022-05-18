23m ago
Raptors' Barnes unanimously selected to NBA's All-Rookie First Team
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes was named to the NBA’s All-Rookie First Team on Wednesday. Barnes, the NBA’s 2021-22 Rookie of the Year, Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham and Cleveland Cavaliers forward-centre Evan Mobley were all unanimous selections to the First Team.
TSN.ca Staff
Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner and Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green round out the top five selections.New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey, Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland, Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu and Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte were selected to the All-Rookie second team.