Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (ankle) is considered 'doubtful' for Game 4 against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, according to head coach Nick Nurse. The rookie has not played since spraining his ankle late in Game 1 of the Raptors' first-round series.

The news is significantly less optimistic than following Wednesday's Game 3 loss, when Nurse said “We’ll have Scottie back on Saturday and another weapon to use.” The team will not rule out the possibility that Barnes will play, as he went through 'little bits' of practice on Friday.

Nurse insisted that the series score is not in consideration when determining Barnes' availability and that the 20-year-old will play as soon as his ankle is ready.

"I've been saying this team needs these games," said Nurse. "He needs them. We haven't seen him at all really in this series. We need to see him."

Barnes was impressive in his abbreviated playoff debut, recording 15 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, before the Joel Embiid stepped on his foot, sending him sprawling to the floor in agony with about nine minutes left to play.

A rookie of the year finalist, Barnes averaged 15.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game in 74 games during the regular season with the Raptors.

The Raptors trail the 76ers 3-0 in the series and look to avoid the sweep on Saturday afternoon and become the first team in NBA history to come back from a 3-0 series deficit.

"I think it's a heck of a challenge, but somebody's gotta do it," Nurse said. "That's the way I look at it, somebody's gotta do it. And if it gets to 3-1 then it's not 3-0 anymore, and 3-1 has been done."