Raptors' Barnes available off the bench for Game 4

Toronto Raptors forward and 2021-22 Rookie of the Year, Scottie Barnes is active and will return for Game 4 against the Philadelphia 76ers. He will come off the bench as the Raptors play with the same starting lineup as Game 3: Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, and Khem Birch.

Barnes was excellent in his playoff debut in Game 1, racking up 15 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists before he was injured with about nine minutes to play when Embiid, a seven-foot mountain of a man, stepped on his foot.

Raptors coach Nick Nurse indicated that if Barnes doesn't feel right, he will be pulled from the game.

Nurse also said that guard Gary Trent Jr. "seems to be all the way through his illness" and is good to go for Game 4.

The Raptors trail the 76ers 3-0 in their best-of-seven series.