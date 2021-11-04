Nurse on the Raptors: 'This is a resilient team'

The red-hot Toronto Raptors are expected to get their promising rookie back in the lineup for Friday's clash against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Scotiabank Arena.

Head coach Nick Nurse told reporters on Thursday that Scotties Barnes received the all-clear to return from his sprained right thumb and will play against the Cavs.

Nick Nurse says that Scottie Barnes got the all-clear (sprained right thumb) and will play tomorrow — Kayla Grey (@Kayla_Grey) November 4, 2021

Barnes has missed the last two games with the injury.

The 20-year-old, who was selected fourth overall by Toronto in the 2021 NBA Draft, is having a great start to his NBA career, averaging 18.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists over seven games.

The Raptors hold a 6-3 record on the season and have won five-straight games, including three straight at the road.