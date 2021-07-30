32m ago
Raptors select Canadian Banton, American Johnson
The Toronto Raptors selected Toronto native Dalano Banton with the 46th overall pick in Thursday's NBA Draft, the first time the franchise has drafted a Canadian.
TSN.ca Staff
The Toronto Raptors selected Toronto native Dalano Banton with the 46th overall pick in Thursday's NBA Draft, the first time the franchise has drafted a Canadian.
Banton played with Nebraska this past season.
The Raptors used the 47th pick to select Louisville Cardinals point guard David Johnson.