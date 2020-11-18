Timberwolves take Edwards with first overall pick in NBA Draft

The Toronto Raptors selected San Diego State guard Malachi Flynn with the second-last pick (29th overall) in the 2020 NBA Draft Wednesday night.

Flynn, 22, averaged 17.6 points and 5.1 assists for San Diego State last season. He transferred to San Diego State after playing the first two seasons of his career with Washington State.

More to come.