TORONTO — Serge Ibaka was expected to play Sunday night when the Toronto Raptors hosted the Utah Jazz.

The Raptors forward missed 10 games after suffering an ankle strain against New Orleans on Nov. 8.

"Serge is gonna give it a shot tonight, so he's back," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said before tipoff.

Kyle Lowry fractured his left thumb in the same Nov. 8 game. Nurse had hoped to have Lowry back Sunday, but said the team's starting point guard would undergo "one more fitness test."

The Raptors have gone 8-2 without Lowry and Ibaka.

Ibaka is averaging 14 points and 6.5 rebounds a night this season.

Nurse planned to slot the 30-year-old back into his regular spot as the first big man off the bench, "and see how he goes, see how his wind is, see how the game's flowing for him. Like we do with about anybody, if he's rolling we let him roll, and if he's not we keep it short."

Rookie Dewan Hernandez was also listed as doubtful for Sunday with a thumb injury.