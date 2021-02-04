Bobby Webster is sticking around long-term.

The Toronto Raptors announced Thursday afternoon that they are signing their general manager to a multi-year contract extension. Terms of the deal were not immediately available.

“I think everyone knows what Bobby brings to our organization: intelligence, poise, and creativity,” Raptors rresident Masai Ujiri said in a news release. “I’m very pleased that our team will continue to benefit from his many skills for seasons to come.”

“It’s great to be able to continue the work of building the next Raptor championship team – a goal which is part of our organizational DNA,” Webster said in the same release. “I’m grateful to Larry Tanenbaum, MLSE ownership and leadership, our great players and staff, and the people of Toronto for making this my home for the past years, and for the future.”

The 36-year-old was named Raptors general manager in June of 2017 and helped build the Raptors' 2018-19 championship roster alongside Ujiri. He joined the Raptors organization after working for the NBA league office for seven seasons.

Webster has also held the title of Raptors assistant general manager and vice president, basketball management and strategy.