TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed head coach Nick Nurse to a multi-year contract extension.

Nurse was named NBA coach of the year this past season — his second year as head coach of the club.

The Raptors went 53-19 during the regular season, posting the second-best record in the league despite losing superstar Kawhi Leonard to the Los Angeles Clippers in free agency after Toronto's run to the title last year.

“Our confidence in Nick just continues to grow, and part of that comes from what we’ve experienced together. The past two seasons have been unlike any other in our team’s history – first, winning our championship, and then navigating a global pandemic and committing long-term to the fight against racism and for social justice,” Raptors president Masai Ujiri said. “Nick has proved that he can coach on the court and lead in life, and we’re looking forward to accomplishing great things in the future.”

Toronto reached the Eastern Conference semifinals for the fifth year in a row before losing to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 last week.

Nurse, previously an assistant coach with the Raptors for five seasons, is 111-43 in two seasons as head coach.

“My family and I will always be appreciative of Larry Tanenbaum and MLSE ownership for this opportunity. I’m grateful to Masai, Bobby, and the players for their trust and their hard work,” Nurse said. “Toronto has been my home for the past seven years, and I look forward to it being home for many more. I’ve watched this franchise grow and reach the pinnacle, and I look forward to the challenge of helping us win another championship.”

