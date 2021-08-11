First-round pick Scottie Barnes and breakout point guard Malachi Flynn headline the Toronto Raptors as they take on the Golden State Warriors in Summer League action on Wednesday.

Watch the game LIVE ON TSN1, TSN4, TSN5 and TSN Direct at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

Barnes, selected fourth overall in last month's NBA Draft, got off to a strong start in the Raptors' first summer league game, posting 18 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in an 89-79 win over the New York Knicks.

Flynn, entering his second NBA season, had a team high 23 points in Sunday's win, making four of five three-point attempts.

NBA Summer League: Raptors 89, Knicks 79 Fourth overall pick Scottie Barnes scored 18 points and had 10 rebounds in his summer league debut, while Malachi Flynn led the way with 23 points, as Toronto defeated the Knicks.

Following Wednesday's game, the Raptors will be right back in action on Thursday against the Houston Rockets (on TSN) before completing their preliminary schedule against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday.