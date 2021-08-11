49m ago
Barnes, Flynn lead Raptors in Summer League action vs. Warriors on TSN
First-round pick Scottie Barnes and breakout point guard Malachi Flynn headline the Toronto Raptors Summer league roster as they take on the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.
TSN.ca Staff
Watch the game LIVE ON TSN1, TSN4, TSN5 and TSN Direct at 8pm ET/5pm PT.
Barnes, selected fourth overall in last month's NBA Draft, got off to a strong start in the Raptors' first summer league game, posting 18 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in an 89-79 win over the New York Knicks.
Flynn, entering his second NBA season, had a team high 23 points in Sunday's win, making four of five three-point attempts.
Following Wednesday's game, the Raptors will be right back in action on Thursday against the Houston Rockets (on TSN) before completing their preliminary schedule against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday.