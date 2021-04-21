Raptors take on Nets looking to extend win streak on TSN

Lewenberg: Several Raptors showing they have plenty to prove

Despite recent injuries and rest games the Toronto Raptors are on a three-game win streak and only a half-game behind the Chicago Bulls for the final spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs play-in round.

The Raptors look to continue their streak as they take on the Brooklyn Nets in Tampa Bay tonight.

The task gets much tougher tonight. After beating the San Antonio Spurs, Orlando Magic, and Oklahoma City Thunder to earn their current three-game winning streak, the Nets are battling for first place in the Eastern Conference.

The Raptors did win the two teams' previous meeting, topping the Nets 123-117 in February. The Nets will also be without star James Harden, who is out indefinitely with a hamstring injury, and could be without Kevin Durant, who is out with a thigh injury, as well.

The Nets are coming off a 134-129 win over the New Orleans Pelicans Tuesday night.