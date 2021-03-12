The Toronto Raptors, who have been severely short-handed from a roster perspective the past few games, will once again be that way Saturday night against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Raptors announced Friday that starters Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby, as well as reserves Patrick McCaw and Malachi Flynn will not play against the Hornets due to health and safety protocols.

Saturday's game will mark the fourth straight game that the group of players has missed.

Would expect they'll miss Sunday's game in Chicago, as well. It sounded like Nurse was hopeful to get some, if not all, of these guys back at some point next week. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) March 12, 2021

TSN's Josh Lewenberg believes that there is a strong chance that the players will also be out for Toronto's game on Sunday against the Chicago Bulls. However, Raptors head coach Nick Nurse seems optimistic that the team will get at least some of the missing players back at some point next week.

The Toronto Raptors (17-20) currently sit in ninth place in the Eastern Conference standings.