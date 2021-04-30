The Toronto Raptors are resting point guard Kyle Lowry Saturday against the Utah Jazz.

The Raptors are resting Kyle Lowry vs Utah tomorrow. Boucher (knee sprain), Trent (leg contusion) and Watson (knee tendinitis) remain out as well. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) April 30, 2021

Chris Boucher (knee sprain), Gary Trent Jr. (leg contusion) and Paul Watson (knee tendinitis) remain out as well.

Lowry played 33:33 in Thursday night's loss to the Denver Nuggets, scoring 20 points to go along with seven assists and five rebounds. It was the fifth game in a row that Lowry had played after missing 11 of the previous 13.

Following Thursday's loss, the Raptors sit at 26-37, two and a half games back of the Washington Wizards for the final play-in spot in the Eastern Conference.