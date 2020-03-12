The Toronto Raptors confirmed Thursday morning that the team’s players, coaches and traveling staff have all been advised to go into self-isolation for 14 days after being in contact with a Utah Jazz player who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The Raptors played the Jazz in Salt Lake City on Monday night. On Wednesday evening, a Jazz player tested positive for coronavirus. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the player is Utah centre Rudy Gobert. Wednesday's game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Jazz at Chesapeake Energy Arena was postponed shortly before tipoff when the test results were known.

“Out of an abundance of caution, members of the Raptors traveling party have been tested for the virus,” the Raptors said in a release. “We await those results. Our players, coaches and traveling staff have all been advised to go into self-isolation for 14 days, which means minimizing contact in accordance with public health guidelines. Our team doctors remain in communication with infection control specialists and public health authorities, and we will continue to abide by their advice.

"…The Raptors are very grateful to our community of fans, friends, and family for their support through this season, and for their understanding as we face this unprecedented situation together.