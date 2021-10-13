The Toronto Raptors have started making their roster cuts ahead of the regular season, waiving forwards Freddie Gillespie and Reggie Perry, the team announced on Wednesday.

The club will need to make one more roster cut prior to Saturday to make the limit of 17 players, which include 15 NBA contracts and a pair of two-way contracts.

Gillespie, 24, played 20 games with the Raptors in 2020-21 as the team struggled with injuries to its frontcourt. In 19.6 minutes per game he averaged 5.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game.

