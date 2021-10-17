Could this year determine big changes for the Raptors?

The Toronto Raptors announced Sunday that they have waived forward Ishmail Wainright.

This means Toronto's roster now stands at 15 with two two-way players, giving them a full roster ahead of their season-opener against the Washington Wizards. With Wainright being waived, this means Yuta Watanabe, Isaac Bonga and Sam Dekker will stay on as Raptors.

Wainright scored a total of four points across three preseason games and averaged 4.3 rebounds, 3.0 rebounds and 11.7 minutes.

Wainright signed with the Raptors as a free agent over the summer, after spending the last three seasons overseas in France (2020-21) and Germany (2018-20).