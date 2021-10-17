The Toronto Raptors announced Sunday that they have waived forward Ishmail Wainright.

This means Toronto's roster now stands at 15 with two two-way players, giving them a full roster ahead of their season-opener against the Washington Wizards. With Wainright being waived, this means Yuta Watanabe, Isaac Bonga and Sam Dekker will stay on as Raptors. 

Wainright scored a total of four points across three preseason games and averaged 4.3 rebounds, 3.0 rebounds and 11.7 minutes.

Wainright signed with the Raptors as a free agent over the summer, after spending the last three seasons overseas in France (2020-21) and Germany (2018-20).