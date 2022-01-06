Dan Dawson has been placed on the COVID protocol list, the Toronto Rock announced on Thursday.

Dawson would have suited up for his 300th career NLL game when the Rock take on Buffalo on Saturday.

The veteran forward is also just two points shy of passing John Grant Jr. for second on the league's all-time scoring list.

The team also announced that forward Tom Schreiber, who missed one game, has been moved from the protocol list to the active roster.