McLennan: The Habs have found the magic formula to playoff success

Toronto’s biggest landmark will celebrate the city’s hockey rival on Tuesday as the CN Tower will be lit red, blue and white to celebrate the Montreal Canadiens advancing out of the all-Canadian North Division.

Tonight the #CNTower will be lit red, blue, and white for the @CanadiensMTL who will go on to represent Canada's hope for a 2021 @NHL Stanley Cup! pic.twitter.com/cEqsXqBefZ — CN Tower/La Tour CN (@TourCNTower) June 8, 2021

The Canadiens dispatched the Winnipeg Jets in a four-game sweep to earn their place in the NHL’s final four on Monday, capturing the deciding game in overtime thanks to Tyler Toffoli’s series-clinching winner.

After falling behind the Maple Leafs 3-1 in their first-round series, the Canadiens rattled off three straight wins, including two in overtime, to bounce Toronto from the playoffs.

Montreal will advance to face the winner of the Colorado Avalanche vs. Vegas Golden Knights series in the semifinals for the right to play for the Stanley Cup.