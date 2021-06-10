Should Leafs fans be outraged after the CN Tower was lit in Habs colours?

Toronto mayor John Tory made good on his bet with Montreal mayor Valérie Plante on Thursday, raising a Canadiens flag at city hall.

The move comes after the Canadiens rallied from a 3-1 series deficit to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7 of their first-round series last month.

Well, Mayor @Val_Plante, a bet is a bet.



To complete my playoff bet on the @MapleLeafs with Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante, I raised the @CanadiensMTL flag at Toronto City Hall today. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/rZnGNN6xmG — John Tory (@JohnTory) June 10, 2021

The flag at City Hall marks the second time this week that the Canadiens have been honoured in Toronto. Toronto’s biggest landmark, the CN Tower, was lit red, blue and white on Tuesday to celebrate the Montreal advancing out of the all-Canadian North Division.

The Canadiens dispatched the Winnipeg Jets in a four-game sweep to earn their place in the NHL’s final four on Monday, capturing the deciding game in overtime thanks to Tyler Toffoli’s series-clinching winner.

Montreal will advance to face the winner of the Colorado Avalanche vs. Vegas Golden Knights series in the semifinals for the right to play for the Stanley Cup.