Low on bodies, the Toronto Wolfpack have got some temporary roster help with the signing of French international Tony Gigot.

The 29-year-old, who played for Catalan Dragons last season, joins the transatlantic rugby league team on a four-week trial basis.

Gigot can play a variety of positions including fullback, centre and stand-off.

In its debut season in the top-tier Super League, Toronto (0-3-0) has been restricted to 23 players due to salary cap restraints with one of those players — back Greg Worthington — on loan to Featherstone Rovers.

The roster has been further depleted by injuries to James Cunningham (hamstring), Darcy Lussick (hernia) and Joe Mellor (hand). New Zealand international Chase Stanley has yet to play this season because of visa issues.

That has left coach Brian McDermott with just 18 players, with rugby league teams dressing 17 per game (13 starters and four on the interchange bench).

The short-term signing allows Toronto to fit Gigot in under the salary cap.

The Frenchman helped Catalan make history in 2018, becoming the first non-English team to win the Challenge Cup final with a 20-14 triumph over Warrington Wolves. Gigot was named man of the match in the final, the first French player to earn the award.

Gigot spent time with the London Broncos youth team while McDermott coached the Broncos. He then moved to Catalan, making his Super League debut in 2010.

After one season with Catalan, Gigot moved on to play for Toulouse Olympique, Sporting Olympique Avignon and Australian's Cronulla Sharks before rejoining the Dragons in 2015.

Gigot will be available for the Wolfpack's game Friday at Warrington (1-2-0).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2020.

