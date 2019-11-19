Only six months after taking the club to the Champions League Final, Mauricio Pochettino is out as manager of Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs announced on Tuesday that the Argentinian and his backroom staff had been fired by the club.

"We were extremely reluctant to make this change and it is not a decision the Board has taken lightly, nor in haste," chairman Daniel Levy said in a statement. "Regrettably domestic results at the end of last season and beginning of this season have been extremely disappointing.It falls to the Board to make the difficult decisions - this one made more so given the many memorable moments we have had with Mauricio and his coaching staff - but we do so in the Club's best interests."

Through 12 games this season, Spurs sits on 14 points, 12th in the Premier League and 11 points back of Manchester City for the final Champions League spot.

Pochettino, 47, joined the club in the spring of 2014 from Southampton, succeeding Tim Sherwood.

In his four full seasons with the club, Pochettino guided Spurs to the Champions League on three occasions, including a second-place finish in 2017. It was Tottenham's best league finish since 1963.

Spurs reached the Champions League Final last May for the first time in club history, but ultimately fell 2-0 to Liverpool.

Levy says a coaching update will be provided in due course.

“We have a talented squad," Levy said. "We need to re-energize and look to deliver a positive season for our supporters.”

Pochettino finishes his Spurs tenure with a 159-62-72 record.

The club returns to league action on Saturday when it visits London rivals West Ham.