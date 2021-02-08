Jose Mourinho believes Son Heung-min's future lies with Tottenham Hotspur, but is in no rush to ensure it.

The Spurs manager says a new contract for his South Korean star could be in the offing once the pandemic is over.

“Son is not a problem, he has a contract still for a couple of years if I am not wrong, maybe even three," Mourinho said after his team's 2-0 win over West Brom to move eighth in the table in which Son found the scoresheet. "I believe, just to wait for the right moment to do it."

The 28-year-old Son is in his sixth season with the club following a £22 million move from Bayer Leverkusen.

In 22 league appearances this season, Son has 13 goals to sit three behind Liverpool's Mo Salah for the league lead.

Mourinho says the discussion of new contracts at the present moment isn't a top priority.

“Probably this situation with the world where we are, the COVID situation, I do not think it is the right moment for players and clubs to discuss contracts with so many people losing jobs and not working and difficulties," Mourinho said. "I believe that when the sun shines again for the world, I believe the club and Sonny they are going to arrive quite easily to a conclusion."

Spurs return to action on Thursday when they visit Everton in a fifth-round FA Cup tie before a trip to the Etihad on Sunday to take on leaders Manchester City in Premier League play.