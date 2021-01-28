Thursday's loss to Liverpool was a costly one for Tottenham Hotspur.

Not only did Spurs fail to jump back into the top four in the 3-1 defeat, talisman Harry Kane left the match early with an ankle injury.

The 27-year-old striker has had a series of severe ankle injuries over the years and incurred another under a tackle from Thiago Alcantara in the 33rd minute in which he went to ground awkwardly.

Though he remained in the match for the remainder of the half, Erik Lamela came in to replace the England international at the restart.

Kane, in his 10th season for Spurs, has 19 goals in 28 appearances across all competitions, including 12 in the Premier League. He's also contributed 14 assists.

Spurs, now sixth in the table and four points adrift of Liverpool for the final Champions League place, are next in action on Saturday against Brighton.