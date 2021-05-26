Steven Bergwijn will not be part of the Netherlands' Euro squad.

Manager Frank de Boer released his 26-man team on Wednesday with the Tottenham Hotspur striker missing out.

Capped 12 times by the Oranje, Bergwijn's omission largely came down to a lack of playing time with the 23-year-old Amsterdam native appearing in only 20 league matches for Spurs.

On the squad is veteran 'keeper Maarten Stekelenburg. The 38-year-old Stekelenburg appeared in 18 matches across all competitions this season for Ajax, marking the first time since 2017 that he appeared in more than three games, having spent the past three seasons as a sparsely used back-up at Everton.

The Oranje are in Group C alongside North Macedonia, Ukraine and Austria. They first see action on June 17 in Amsterdam against Austria.

NETHERLANDS EURO SQUAD

POSITION NAME CLUB
GK  Jasper Cillessen  Valencia 
GK Tim Krul  Norwich City 
GK  Maarten Stekelenburg  Ajax 
DF  Nathan Ake  Manchester City 
DF  Daley Blind  Ajax
DF  Matthjis de Ligt  Juventus 
DF  Stefan de Vrij  Inter 
DF  Denzel Dumfries  PSV 
DF  Jurriem Timber  Ajax 
DF  Patrick van Aanholt  Crystal Palace 
DF  Joel Veltman  Brighton 
DF  Owen Wijndal  AZ Alkmaar 
MF   Frenkie de Jong Barcelona 
MF  Marten de Roon  Atalanta 
MF  Ryan Gravenberch  Ajax 
MF  Davy Klaassen Ajax 
MF  Teun Koopmeiners  AZ Alkmaar 
MF  Donny van de Beek  Manchester United 
MF  Georginio Wijnaldum  Liverpool 
FW  Steven Berghuis  Feyenoord 
FW   Luuk de Jong Sevilla 
FW  Memphis Depay  Lyon 
FW   Cody Gakpo PSV 
FW  Donyell Malen  PSV 
FW  Quincy Promes  Spartak Moscow 
FW  Wout Weghorst  Wolfsburg 