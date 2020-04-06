LONDON — Tottenham forward Heung-min Son will undertake mandatory military service in his native South Korea while the English Premier League is suspended indefinitely because of the coronavirus outbreak, the club said on Monday.

Son will begin military service this month, Tottenham said, and return to London in May.

Son is in quarantine in South Korea after returning to his home country while he recovered from a broken arm he sustained during a league game against Aston Villa on Feb. 16.

The Premier League said last week that play will not be able to resume by the start of May amid the pandemic and that the season will restart only when it is “safe and appropriate to do so.”

