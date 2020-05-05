The 2020 Tour de France will get underway on August 29, Union Cycliste International (UCI), cycling's governing body, announced on Tuesday.

The race is set to wrap up on September 20.

The Tour de France will be part of a busy schedule from August 1 to October 31 that will also see the Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a Espana take place, as well.

Last week, the French government banned mass gatherings until September due to the continued coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Tour had originally been scheduled from June 27 to July 19.

The 2020 Tour de France will be the 107th edition of the world's premier cycling competition.

Colombia's Egan Bernal won the race in 2019.