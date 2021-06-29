1h ago
Report: Hawks' Young (foot) out for Game 4
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Trae Young will not play in Game 4 because of a deep bone bruise in his right foot.
TSN.ca Staff
Trae Young says ankle is sore and hurting
The Atlanta Hawks just got dealt a major blow.
Reporting with @Malika_Andrews: Hawks star Trae Young is out for Game 4 vs. Bucks with a deep bone bruise in his right foot. Young exhausted every avenue to try and find a way to return to play, but a severe lack of mobility and significant degree of pain made it impossible.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2021
Wojnarowski adds Young exhausted every avenue to try and find a way to play, but a severe lack of mobility and a significant degree of pain made it impossible.
The Hawks trail the Bucks 2-1 with Game 4 set for State Farm Arena in Atlanta Tuesday night.