Armstrong: Trent Jr. looks like a young man having a lot of fun playing

Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young is questionable for Monday's matchup with the Toronto Raptors because of a right shoulder contusion.

Trae Young is questionable for tonight with a right shoulder contusion (took a hit to his right shoulder in the first half vs. the Lakers yesterday). — Sarah K. Spencer (@sarah_k_spence) January 31, 2022

Sarah K. Spencer of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution tweets that Young took a shot to his right shoulder in the first half of Sunday's victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Still, Young finished with a game-high 36 points, including a pair of threes in crunch time that helped the Hawks to a 129-121 victory. Young is averaging 27.7 points per game on 45.2 per cent from the field in 45 games so far this season.

Meanwhile, forward De'Andre Hunter is probable as he battles right ankle discomfort.

The Hawks head into Monday's matchup with the Raptors winners of seven straight and occupy the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference.