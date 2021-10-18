The Vancouver Canucks announced Monday that Travis Hamonic has been placed on a temporary leave of absence.

"General manager Jim Benning announced today that defenceman Travis Hamonic has been placed on a temporary leave of absence. The mutually agreed upon leave of absence will give Travis time as he works through his personal matters. The team asks that media respect Travis' privacy and the club will not be making any further comments on this matter at this time," read a statement released by the Canucks.

Hamonic signed a two-year, $6 million contract extension with the Canucks ahead of reaching free agency in July. He cleared waivers last week, but has not suited up for the club's AHL affiliate in Abbotsford, B.C.

He did not report for training camp with the Canucks with Benning stating in late September that the defenceman was dealing with a personal matter.

“He’s dealing with a personal issue, and I think everybody should just leave it alone,” Benning said, per the Vancouver Province. “I don’t know why people think with everything that’s going on in the world that when we make a statement about a personal issue, people think they can stick their noses in it.

“Just leave the guy alone and let him figure out what he needs to figure out. I’m in constant communication with his agent and he’s got a decision to make with how he’s feeling about everything. When he lets me know, we’ll work from there."

The 31-year-old posted three goals and 10 points in 38 games last season with Vancouver, his first with the team after signing as a free agent.

A veteran of 675 NHL games, Hamonic has 40 goals and 198 points over his career with the Canucks, Flames and New York Islanders.