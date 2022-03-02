PITTSBURGH (AP) — Freshman guard Trevor Keels scored a career-high 27 points, Paolo Banchero added 21 and No. 4 Duke clinched at least a share of its 13th Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title under coach Mike Krzyzewski with an 86-56 win over Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.

In the retiring coach’s last true road game, the Blue Devils (26-4, 16-3) wasted little time making sure Krzyzewski would pick up his ACC-record 201st road win, taking a 13-point lead before the game was four minutes old.

Duke won its seventh straight to earn at least a share of the ACC regular-season title for the first time since 2010.

John Hugley led the Panthers (11-19, 6-13) with 19 points as Pitt dropped its third straight following a three-game winning streak.

re of its 20th Big Ten regular-season title. A victory Sunday at home against Nebraska would give the Badgers their first outright conference title since 2015.

Jaden Ivey scored 22, Zach Edey had 17 and Stefan Stefanovic 11 for Purdue (24-6, 13-6), which lost its second straight.