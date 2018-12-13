The Seattle Mariners have acquired first baseman and designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion from the Cleveland Indians in exchange for Carlos Santana.

The Mariners also received a compensatory Round B draft pick from Cleveland in the trade.

Encarnacion, 35, has spent the past two seasons with Cleveland. He posted a .246 average last season with 32 home runs and 107 RBI.

A veteran of 14 MLB seasons - including seven-plus with the Toronto Blue Jays - Encarnacion has a career average of .264 with 380 home runs and 1,156 RBI.

Santana, 32, posted a .229 average with 24 home runs and 86 RBI last season with the Philadelphia Phillies. He was traded to the Mariners on Dec. 3 along with J.P. Crawford for Juan NicasioJames Pazos and Jean Segura.

The Indians made a separate trade with the Tampa Bay Rays at the same time, acquiring first baseman Jake Bauers in exchange for infielder Yandy Diaz and minor-leaguer Cole Sulser.

Bauers played in 96 games for the Rays last season, finishing with a .316 on-base percentage, .384 slugging percentage, with 11 home runs and 48 RBIs.

Diaz played in 39 games for Cleveland last season, finishing with a .375 on-base percentage, .422 slugging percentage, one home run, and 15 RBIs.