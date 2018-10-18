Former New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi, Brad Ausmus, the former Detroit Tigers bench boss and Cincinnati native and longtime major-league infielder David Bell are onto the next round of interviews for the Reds' vacant managerial position, the club's website reported on Thursday.

The trio was among a dozen candidates spoken to by the team for the job and it's unknown if others have also advanced to the next stage.

Girardi, 54, spent a decade as manager of the Yankees from 2008 to 2017, reaching the playoffs on five occasions and winning a World Series in 2009. He holds a career .554 winning percentage as as a manager, including the 2006 season in which he managed the Florida Marlins. Girardi is also believed to a be a candidate for the Texas Rangers' vacancy, as well.

Following an 18-year career in the majors as a catcher, Ausmus, 49, served as manager of the Detroit Tigers for four seasons from 2014 to 2017, reaching the playoffs in his first year. He compiled a 314-332 mark. Ausmus is also of interest to the Los Angeles Angels for their managerial vacancy.

Bell, 46, is the son of former Reds infielder Buddy Bell and played 12 years in the big leagues with the Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals, Seattle Mariners, Cleveland, San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers, retiring in 2006.

Bell spent four years coaching in the Reds organization following his retirement, managing the Double-A Carolina Mudcats and then the Triple-A Louisville Bats. He jumped to the majors as the third-base coach for the Chicago Cubs in 2013 before spending 2015 to 2017 as the Cardinals bench coach. He is currently the Giants' vice president of player development. Bell is also believed to be a candidate for the Toronto Blue Jays' vacancy.

The Reds fired manager Bryan Price in April after a 3-15 start to the season. Price had been manager since 2014. Former San Diego Padres, Cubs, Mariners and Washington Nationals manager Jim Riggleman served as interim manager for the remainder of the season. Riggleman was one of the initial 12 candidates interviewed for the position. The Reds finished the year at 67-95, last in the National League Central.

Dick Williams, the team's president, said earlier that he hopes the team would have a manager in place by the end of October.