Minor League Baseball announced Thursday that it was expanding its Triple-A season from 144 games to 150.

The move is designed to "help Triple-A baseball better align with the Major League season."

USA Today's Bob Nightengale points out this will be the longest which will be the longest Triple-A season since at least 1964.

Minor League Baseball announced that their Triple-A schedule will now be 150 games this year, which will be the longest AAA season since at least 1964. The season will end on Sept. 28 instead of the first week of September. The hope is that the #MLB season still is longer. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 3, 2022

The season is scheduled to end on Sept. 28 instead of the first week of September. Last year's Triple-A season stretched into October after the beginning was delayed over a month due to COVID-19.

The Triple-A season will not be affected by an MLB lockout since only members on an MLB team's 40-man roster are governed by the collective bargaining agreement.