Minor League Baseball announced Thursday that it was expanding its Triple-A season from 144 games to 150.

The move is designed to "help Triple-A baseball better align with the Major League season."

USA Today's Bob Nightengale points out this will be the longest which will be the longest Triple-A season since at least 1964.

The season is scheduled to end on Sept. 28 instead of the first week of September. Last year's Triple-A season stretched into October after the beginning was delayed over a month due to COVID-19.

The Triple-A season will not be affected by an MLB lockout since only members on an MLB team's 40-man roster are governed by the collective bargaining agreement. 

 