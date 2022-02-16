The Indiana Pacers plan to waive Canadian centre Tristan Thompson, who will join the Chicago Bulls after clearing, according to head coach Rick Carlisle.

The Pacers acquired Thompson from the Sacramento Kings on February 8 along with Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield in a deal for Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb, Domantas Sabonis and a 2023 2nd round draft pick.

The 30-year-old appeared in 30 games for the Kings this season before being dealt and averaged 6.2 points and 5.4 rebounds in 15.2 minutes per game.

He played in four games for the Pacers.

The Brampton, Ont. native has also appeared for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics over the course of his 707 game NBA career.