ST. LOUIS — Vincent Trocheck had two goals and an assist, leading the Florida Panthers to a 7-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night.

The Panthers rallied from 2-0 and 3-2 deficits to snap a three-game losing streak. Jonathan Huberdeau and Aleksander Barkov each had a goal and two assists, and James Reimer stopped 26 shots in his 15th straight start.

St. Louis has lost three straight against Florida at Scottrade Center. Vladimir Tarasenko and Paul Stastny each had a goal and an assist for the Blues, and Colton Parayko and Tage Thompson also scored.