Washington Capitals head coach Barry Trotz said that forward Nicklas Backstrom is a game-time decision for Game 6 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Trotz said Backstrom is a “game-time decision.” Asked about Nathan Walker, Trotz said he hasn’t decided on lineup yet. — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) May 7, 2018

Backstrom missed most of the third period in Game 5 with an upper-body injury, but Trotz said earlier that he expects him to play.

In 11 playoff games so far this season, Backstrom has three goals and 10 assists for 13 points. The 30-year-old had 21 goals and 50 assists in the regular season.

The Capitals lead the series 3-2 and will look to close out the Pittsburgh Penguins Monday.