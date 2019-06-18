Trouba trade adds Canadian content to TSN Hockey's Mock Draft 5.0

Hughes, Kakko go 1-2 in TSN Hockey Mock Draft; Dach the top Canadian at 4th

By Darren Yourk

The Jacob Trouba trade has added some more Canadian content to the first round and USNTDP centre Alex Turcotte is on the rise in TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button’s mock draft 5.0 ahead of this weekend’s NHL Entry Draft in Vancouver.

The top of Button’s mock draft remains unchanged: USNTDP centre Jack Hughes to the New Jersey Devils at No. 1, followed by Finnish right winger Kaapo Kakko to the New York Rangers.

But Button now has Illinois native Turcotte forcing his way up the board, going to the Chicago Blackhawks at No. 3.

“The Blackhawks have used their last three first-round picks on defenceman,” Button explained. “It’s time to add to their forward group. Why not take the local kid, who plays like a lower-case Jonathan Toews, and let him learn from the captain?”

Saskatoon Blades centre Kirby Dach is the first Canadian skater off the board, heading to the Colorado Avalanche at pick No. 4. Dach, who had 73 points in 62 games this season, is a playmaking pivot credited with having one of highest hockey IQs in the draft class.

“I love the idea of Dach eventually slotting in on the second line behind Nathan MacKinnon,” Button said. “That sets up a great one-two punch down the middle for the Avs going forward.”

The rise of Turcotte pushes Vancouver Giants defenceman Bowen Byram, who led all Canadian Hockey League blueliners in goals during the regular season and the Western Hockey League playoffs in scoring, down to the Los Angeles Kings at No. 5.

“The Kings land a potential No. 1 defenceman at this spot in the draft,” Button said. “Byram is that good a player. It would be a huge win for the franchise. I think Drew Doughty would be very happy with the pick.”

Elsewhere in the Top 10, 5-foot-7 sniper Cole Caufield, who scored 72 goals in 64 games for the USNTDP, lands in Buffalo with the seventh pick.

“Caufield is the best goal-scorer available in this draft,” Button said. “I compare him to 5-foot-7 soccer superstar Lionel Messi.”

New Oilers general manager Ken Holland

The Oilers will be the first Canadian team to step to the podium Friday night and Button sees Swedish defenceman Philip Broberg as a fit with the eighth pick.

“Broberg is an elite skating defenceman like Jay Bouwmeester,” Button said. “I like adding that skill to the group of blueliners they’ve drafted in recent years.”

The Vancouver Canucks are up at No. 10, picking USNTDP left wing Matthew Boldy. The 6-foot-1, 192-pound Boldy is a blend of power and skill.

“Boldy reminds me a lot of Mikko Rantanen,” Button said. “I think his skills will be a nice addition to a good group of young forwards already playing in Vancouver.”

Button has the Montreal Canadiens bolstering their blueline depth by taking Mississauga Steelheads defenceman Thomas Harley at No. 15.

“I like to say that Harley has an offensive boldness to his game,” Button said. “He impacts the game in a significant way when he’s in the offensive zone. He has the potential to be another Thomas Chabot.”

The Ottawa Senators have the No. 19 pick as part of the Matt Duchene trade with Columbus, where Button sees Swedish defenceman Victor Soderstrom as a fit.

“Soderstrom is a finesse defenceman with a lot of potential,” Button said. “Adding his skill to a group that includes Erik Brannstrom, Jacob Bernard-Docker and Thomas Chabot gives you a real shot at building a solid top four on the blueline.”

The Winnipeg Jets got back into the first round on Monday night by re-acquiring the No. 20 pick from the New York Rangers as part of the Trouba trade. Button sees the Jets using the pick on versatile London Knights forward Connor McMichael.

Flames take Leason at 26th in TSN Hockey Mock Draft The Calgary Flames pick Brett Leason at 26th overall in the TSN Hockey Mock Draft.

“Kevin Cheveldayoff has traded for depth at centre the last two trade deadlines,” Button said. “That’s why I like McMichael in this spot. Winnipeg needs a skilled centre. He’s consistent and has the ability to skate, score and contribute at multiple forward spots.”

The Calgary Flames have the 26th pick, where Button has them taking 20-year-old Prince Albert Raiders right wing Brett Leason.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound overage forward was passed over in consecutive NHL drafts, but he broke out with 89 points in the Western Hockey League this season and earned a spot on Canada’s World Junior team.

“I know he’s gone through two drafts, but his evolution as a player is impressive,” Button said. “I like the idea of eventually adding his size alongside Matthew Tkachuk and Mikael Backlund on the second line in Calgary.”