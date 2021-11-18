Troy Brouwer has officially hung up his skates.

A Stanley Cup winner with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2010, the 36-year-old Vancouver native appeared in 851 games over 14 NHL seasons with the Blackhawks, Washington Capitals, St. Louis Blues, Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers.

He last played in the 2019-2020 season in a second stint with the Blues.

"I'm going to miss the relationships that I was able to make over the years with guys on my teams and their families," Brouwer told the Blues website. "Playing this game, you always get to meet new people, you always get to have experiences with those people and a lot of those you'll carry with you for the rest of your life. I'm going to miss that competitiveness, and I'm going to miss those big moments where you have an opportunity to do something amazing after you've worked your whole life to get to that moment."

Originally taken in the seventh round of the 2004 NHL Entry Draft out of the Western Hockey League's Moose Jaw Warriors, Brouwer made his NHL debut in 2006.

For his career, Brouwer notched 182 goals and 181 assists.

Internationally, Brouwer represented Canada at the 2014 IIHF World Hockey Championships in Belarus.