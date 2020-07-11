WATFORD, England — Troy Deeney converted two penalties as Watford came from behind to beat Newcastle 2-1 and give its fight to avoid relegation from the Premier League a huge boost on Saturday.

Watford moved six points clear of the relegation zone, having played a game more than third-to-last Bournemouth.

With Norwich's demotion confirmed Saturday and the two other teams in the relegation zone — Aston Villa and Bournemouth — without a win since the restart last month, Watford looks safe from the drop.

Dwight Gayle put Newcastle ahead in the 23rd minute with a close-range finish from a corner, before Deeney rescued Watford with his first goals since the restart.

Both came in the second half and both were shots smashed down the middle from the penalty spot.

The first came in the 52nd after Kiko Femenia was fouled by Matt Ritchie, and the second was in the 82nd after Ismaila Sarr was brought down by Javier Manquillo.

