One day after announcing the 28 players selected to centralize in Calgary to prepare for the 2022 Beijing Olympics, Hockey Canada has announced the coaching staff that will lead them.

Head coach Troy Ryan will be assisted by Kori Cheverie and Jim Midgley as well as goaltending coach Brad Kirkwood. Assistant coach Dough Derraugh will also support the coaching staff throughout the 2021-22 season.

Ryan, Cheverie, Kirkwood and Derraugh are also part of the coaching staff for the 2021 IIHF Women's World Championship set to take place from August 20-31.

“It is an honour and privilege to be entrusted with this leadership opportunity,” said Ryan. “Hockey Canada has put together a tremendous staff to share this journey with. We are very excited to get to work with such an amazing and committed group of elite athletes on a daily basis as we prepare for Beijing 2022.”

Ryan is entering his third season as head coach of Canada’s national women’s team. As an assistant coach, he earned a silver medal at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, silver at the 2017 IIHF Women’s World Championship and bronze at the 2019 IIHF Women’s World Championship.

As a head coach for the U-18 team, he earned silver at the 2017 IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship.

Cheverie has been an assistant coach with Ryerson University’s men’s hockey team at since 2016. Internationally, she won gold as an assistant coach with Canada’s National Women’s Under-18 Team at the 2019 IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship, and was an assistant coach with Canada’s national women’s team for the Rivalry Series in February 2020.

Midgley most recently scouted for the Philadelphia Flyers and was an assistant coach with the Iserlohn Roosters of the Deutsche Eishockey Liga in 2019-20. He coached the QMJHL’s Halifax Mooseheads in 2017-18 after serving as an assistant coach for six seasons (2011-17).

Kirkwood, the goaltending coach for the men’s and women’s teams at the University of Calgary as well as the WHL’s Calgary Hitmen, has served as goaltending consultant for Canada’s national women’s team since 2015 and has earned silver medals at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games and IIHF Women’s World Championship in 2016 and 2017.

“This four-year Olympic quad has challenged our coaching staff with adjustments to the changing landscape of our game,” said director of women’s nationals team Gina Kingsbury. “Troy has provided our program with consistency, and we feel he is well-suited to lead us through the 2021-22 season and to our ultimate goal of winning an Olympic gold medal. With limited time for competition, our coaching staff has bonded quickly, which is what we need in both short-term and long-term competition.”