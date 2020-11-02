TORONTO – As the NHL continues to ease into its off-season, TSN Radio 1050 Toronto today announced a new noon-hour radio program, THE LUNCH WITH ANDI PETRILLO. Airing weekdays from 12 noon ET to 1 p.m. ET, the show shines the spotlight on a different kind of sports conversation, as Petrillo conducts in-depth discussions on significant issues, and interviews with fascinating personalities from around the world of sports. TSN 1050’s LEAFS LUNCH returns to the airwaves upon commencement of the 2020-21 NHL season, with Petrillo as host.

THE LUNCH WITH ANDI PETRILLO looks beyond the daily sports news cycle and goes in-depth on topics that inform the many ways sports are evolving.