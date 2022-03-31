TORONTO (March 31, 2022) – Spring is in bloom at the historic Augusta National Golf Club as a star-studded field comes together to compete for the coveted Green Jacket at the 2022 MASTERS TOURNAMENT. TSN and CTV deliver comprehensive live coverage of golf’s first men’s major of the season, airing April 7-10.

The networks’ exclusive Canadian coverage begins with the Par 3 Contest, airing Wednesday, April 6 at 3 p.m. ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app. Canada’s Sports Leader delivers expansive coverage of the opening rounds on Thursday, April 7 and Friday, April 8, with the third and final rounds airing on TSN and CTV, as well as TSN.ca, CTV.ca, and the TSN and CTV apps on Saturday, April 9 and Sunday, April 10. French-language coverage is available to RDS and RDS Direct subscribers on RDS.ca and the RDS app. Visit TSN.ca/Golf for the complete broadcast schedule.

James Duthie hosts live on-site from Augusta National alongside TSN golf analyst Bob Weeks and Canadian PGA Tour competitor Graham DeLaet. Along with delivering daily news updates and analysis for SPORTSCENTRE, the Masters Panel recaps each day of the Tournament with MASTERS PRIMETIME. As well, TSN’s Lindsay Hamilton is joined in-studio with GOLF TALK CANADA co-host Mark Zecchino to contribute reports over the course of the week.

TSN AT THE MASTERS delivers daily curated content from bonus feeds along with analysis from TSN’s Masters Panel throughout the Tournament, beginning at 10 a.m. ET, including dedicated live feeds of Featured Groups; Holes 4, 5 and 6; Holes 15 and 16; and the famed Amen Corner, as well as highlights, analysis and more. TSN AT THE MASTERS also airs on CTV for the third and final rounds. These extended bonus feeds are also available for live streaming to golf fans through TSN.ca and the TSN app, as well as the network’s multiplex video player, allowing fans to watch multiple feeds at once.

The field of golfers converging in Augusta, Georgia, includes defending Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, 2015 champion Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, and Rory McIlroy, along with a trio of Canadian players: Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes and 2003 champion Mike Weir.

Leading up to the Tournament, SPORTSCENTRE delivers a series of essays with a focus on top players, including:

Tiger Woods: how one week of play 25 years ago changed golf forever

Rory McIlroy: the chase for the career Grand Slam

Bryson DeChambeau: attempting to change his luck at Augusta National

Dustin Johnson: looking for his first win since the 2020 Masters

How the added length of Holes 11 and 15 will affect the Tournament

Profiles on Canadian stars Cory Conners and Mackenzie Hughes

TSN digital platforms provide up-to-the-minute breaking news, scores, player profiles, highlights and must-see moments, including web-exclusive video analysis from TSN’s Masters Panel, feature content from ESPN, as well as photos, videos, and viral content from the Tournament on TSN’s official Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok accounts. Bob Weeks provides daily analysis, 1-on-1 interviews with the Canadians in the field as well as daily columns.

Mercedes-Benz returns as multi-platform sponsor of the Masters, featuring broadcast and digital assets across CTV, TSN, and RDS.