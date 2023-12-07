TORONTO (December 7, 2023) –TSN and RDS confirmed today the acquisition of exclusive media rights to the CONMEBOL COPA AMERICA 2024™, further expanding the extensive roster of iconic championship events that live on Bell Media’s leading sports networks. Live coverage of COPA AMERICA matches are available across TSN, TSN+, and RDS platforms throughout the summer 2024 tournament.

Coverage kicks off on Thursday, June 20 and concludes with the tournament final on Sunday, July 14. The networks’ full broadcast schedules will be announced at a later date.

Canada’s next opportunity to qualify for COPA AMERICA comes on March 23, 2024 when they face off against Trinidad and Tobago. A win by Canada in this match guarantees the team a spot in the COPA AMERICA tournament.

“Star-studded teams from CONMEBOL and CONCACAF are coming together for next summer’s COPA AMERICA, which features many of the biggest names in international soccer,” said Shawn Redmond, VP, Bell Media Sports. “With exclusive live coverage of COPA AMERICA across TSN and RDS, and every game of EURO 2024 on TSN, we can’t wait to deliver a massive month of soccer for TSN subscribers. We join Canadian fans in cheering on Canada’s Men’s National Team to qualify for the tournament in March.”

Taking place in the United States, the CONMEBOL COPA AMERICA 2024™ features 16 teams – all 10 international teams from CONMEBOL, and six guest teams from CONCACAF.

TSN and RDS platforms are the prime destination for comprehensive news, analysis, highlights, and scores in the lead-up to the tournament, beginning with the CONMEBOL COPA AMERICA 2024™ GROUP STAGE DRAW happening tonight, Thursday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app.

TSN is Canada’s home for the biggest events in international soccer, with live coverage of the CONMEBOL COPA AMERICA 2024™ and EURO 2024 tournaments, in addition to every game of the FIFA WORLD CUP 2026™, taking place in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. TSN also delivers extensive live coverage of North America’s biggest professional women’s and men’s soccer leagues, NWSL and MLS, as well as comprehensive live coverage of LaLiga.