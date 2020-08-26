TORONTO (August 26, 2020) – TSN announced today its broadcast schedule for the second round of the 2020 NBA PLAYOFFS, featuring a highly anticipated Eastern Conference Semifinal bout between the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics. Following a dominating sweep of the Brooklyn Nets in Round 1 which saw record audiences tuning in on TSN, the Toronto Raptors continue to defend their NBA title beginning Thursday Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. ET with Game 1: Boston @ Toronto, live on TSN. TSN and TSN Direct subscribers can stream all of the action live on TSN.ca and the TSN app. French-language coverage of the Raptors-Celtics series is available on RDS.

TSN and TSN 1050 Toronto Raptors NBA PLAYOFFS Second Round Broadcast Schedule

Game 1: Boston @ Toronto – Thursday, Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. ET on TSN

– Thursday, Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. ET on TSN Game 2: Boston @ Toronto – Saturday, Aug. 29 at TBD on TSN Radio 1050

– Saturday, Aug. 29 at TBD on TSN Radio 1050 Game 3: Toronto @ Boston – Monday, Aug. 31 at TBD on TSN

– Monday, Aug. 31 at TBD on TSN Game 4: Toronto @ Boston – Wednesday, Sept. 2 at TBD on TSN Radio 1050

– Wednesday, Sept. 2 at TBD on TSN Radio 1050 *Game 5: Boston @ Toronto – Friday, Sept. 4 at TBD on TSN

– Friday, Sept. 4 at TBD on TSN *Game 6: Toronto @ Boston – Sunday, Sept. 6 at TBD on TSN Radio 1050

– Sunday, Sept. 6 at TBD on TSN Radio 1050 *Game 7: Boston @ Toronto – Tuesday, Sept. 8 at TBD on TSN

*If necessary