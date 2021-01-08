TSN announced today its regional broadcast schedule for the Montreal Canadiens’ 2020-21 season, including 34 regular season games.

HABS ON TSN games are available to TSN and TSN Direct subscribers in the Habs’ designated broadcast region, and regular season coverage begins when the Montreal Canadiens take on Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers on Monday, Jan. 18 at 9 p.m. ET on TSN2, TSN.ca and the TSN app. The complete HABS ON TSN broadcast schedule can be found at TSN.ca. TSN 690 Montreal, the team’s official radio broadcaster, delivers live coverage of every Habs game.

With the Canadiens competing in the new all-Canadian Scotia NHL North Division, highlights of the 2020-2021 HABS ON TSN broadcast schedule include:

- The Canadiens travel to Vancouver for two back-to-back games against the Canucks Wednesday, Jan. 20 at 10 p.m. ET and the following night, Thursday, Jan. 21 at 9:30 p.m. ET

- A home-and-home series against the Ottawa Senators beginning Thursday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. ET in Montreal, followed by a Saturday afternoon matchup in the nation’s capital, Saturday, Feb. 6 at 1 p.m. ET

- An Alberta road trip in April, in which the Habs face off against the Edmonton Oilers for two consecutive nights on Monday, April 19 and Tuesday, April 20 at 9 p.m. ET, followed by two games against the Calgary Flames on Thursday, April 22 at 9 p.m. ET and Monday, April 26 at 10 p.m. ET

- Three marquee matchups against the team’s longstanding rival Toronto Maple Leafs Monday, April 12 at 7 p.m. ET, Monday, May 3 at 7 p.m. ET, and Friday, May 7 at 7 p.m. ET