TORONTO (January 8, 2021) – TSN announced today its regional broadcast schedule for the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2020-2021 season. Available to TSN and TSN Direct subscribers in the Leafs designated broadcast region, LEAFS ON TSN begins with the Battle Of Ontario as the Buds take on the Ottawa Senators on Friday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. ET on TSN4, TSN.ca, and the TSN app.

Featuring 18 regular season games in the new all-Canadian Scotia NHL North Division, TSN’s comprehensive Toronto Maple Leafs coverage also includes the Blue vs. White Game presented by Canadian Tire, airing Saturday, Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. ET on TSN4.

The complete LEAFS ON TSN television broadcast schedule is available at TSN.ca, and the TSN 1050 Toronto radio broadcast schedule is available on the station’s official website.

With the Maple Leafs competing in the new all-Canadian Scotiabank NHL North Division, highlights of the 2020-2021 LEAFS ON TSN broadcast schedule include:

Three Battle of Ontario matchups against the Ottawa Senators Friday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. ET , Monday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. ET , and Thursday, March 25 at 7 p.m. ET

at , at , and at The Leafs take on Connor McDavid and the Oilers Friday, Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. ET and then travel to Edmonton Thursday, Jan. 28 at 9 p.m. ET

at and then travel to Edmonton at The Leafs host the Winnipeg Jets Tuesday, March 9 at 6 p.m. ET and Thursday, March 11 at 6 p.m. ET

at and at An Easter holiday matchup against “Johnny Hockey” and the Calgary Flames on Sunday, April 4 at 8 p.m. ET and Monday, April 5 at 9:30 p.m. ET

at and at Two marquee matchups against Original Six rivals the Montreal Canadiens on Monday, April 12 at 7 p.m. ET and Friday, May 7 at 7 p.m. ET

To view the full press release, click here.