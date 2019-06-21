Insider Trading: Leafs in the middle of a ton of trade talk leading up to the NHL Draft

Welcome to TSN.ca's NHL Draft Day Live Blog.

Will it be a busy day filled with movement? Would the Chicago Blackhawks consider parting with No. 3? What kind of splash will Ken Holland look to make in his first draft at the helm of the Edmonton Oilers?

We'll keep you up to date with all of the latest talk around the league heading into the 8pm et draft from Vancouver.

3:10pm - Home openers!

It's not draft or trade-related, but the NHL just released the date and opponents for all 31 teams' home openers:

Anaheim Ducks: Thursday, Oct. 3 vs. Arizona Coyotes

Arizona Coyotes: Saturday, Oct. 5 vs. Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins: Saturday, Oct. 12 vs. New Jersey Devils

Buffalo Sabres: Saturday, Oct. 5 vs. New Jersey Devils

Calgary Flames: Saturday, Oct. 5 vs. Vancouver Canucks

Carolina Hurricanes: Thursday, Oct. 3 vs. Montreal Canadiens

Chicago Blackhawks: Thursday, Oct. 10 vs. San Jose Sharks

Colorado Avalanche: Thursday, Oct. 3 vs. Calgary Flames

Columbus Blue Jackets: Friday, Oct. 4 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Dallas Stars: Thursday, Oct. 3 vs. Boston Bruins

Detroit Red Wings: Sunday, Oct. 6 vs. Dallas Stars

Edmonton Oilers: Wednesday, Oct. 2 vs. Vancouver Canucks

Florida Panthers: Saturday, Oct. 5 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Los Angeles Kings: Saturday, Oct. 12 vs. Nashville Predators

Minnesota Wild: Saturday, Oct. 12 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Montreal Canadiens: Thursday, Oct. 10 vs. Detroit Red Wings

Nashville Predators: Thursday, Oct. 3 vs. Minnesota Wild

New Jersey Devils: Friday, Oct. 4 vs. Winnipeg Jets

New York Islanders: Friday, Oct. 4 vs. Washington Capitals - at Nassau Coliseum

New York Rangers: Thursday, Oct. 3 vs. Winnipeg Jets

Ottawa Senators: Saturday, Oct. 5 vs. New York Rangers

Philadelphia Flyers: Wednesday, Oct. 9 vs. New Jersey Devils

Pittsburgh Penguins: Thursday, Oct. 3 vs. Buffalo Sabres

San Jose Sharks: Friday, Oct. 4 vs. Vegas Golden Knights

St. Louis Blues: Wednesday, Oct. 2 vs. Washington Capitals

Tampa Bay Lightning: Thursday, Oct. 3 vs. Florida Panthers

Toronto Maple Leafs: Wednesday, Oct. 2 vs. Ottawa Senators

Vancouver Canucks: Wednesday, Oct. 9 vs. Los Angeles Kings

Vegas Golden Knights: Wednesday, Oct. 2 vs. San Jose Sharks

Washington Capitals: Saturday, Oct. 5 vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Winnipeg Jets: Thursday, Oct. 10 vs. Minnesota Wild

2:21pm - Subban available?

P.K. Subban has three years and $27 million remaining on an eight-year contract, but could his big ticket be on the move?

Not getting caught up in semantics of “shopped” vs. “listening” — been there, done that, circa June, 2016 — but P.K. Subban’s name is out there floating around in the trade-sphere. NSH believed to be looking to clear cap space for either UFA shopping (Duchene?) or Josi extension. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) June 21, 2019

TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie reports that the 30-year-old defenceman's name has been floated in the lead-up to tonight's draft.

Why is that? Well, if the Nashville Predators intend to take a run at an unrestricted free agent or offer an extension to star blueliner Roman Josi, money will need to be moved.

Subban or Turris or something has to give for Nashville to be able to sign Josi long term plus add a piece or two... https://t.co/svzMrkRLhh — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 21, 2019

LeBrun notes that it could end up being a matter of the Preds moving Subban or centre Kyle Turris (five years with a $6M AAV remaining) to lock up Josi or add a piece.

Subban averaged 22:40 of ice time over 63 games last season. The Toronto native had nine goals and 22 assists.

1:50pm - Donskoi considering his options

Joonas Donskoi is open to staying with the San Jose Sharks, but is keeping his options open.

Joonas Donskoi’s camp have informed the Sharks they’re going to talk to other teams once the UFA speaking period opens Sunday while not closing the door on SJ. But also feels like might be time for a fresh start for him. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 21, 2019

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun notes that the 27-year-old winger has informed the Sharks that he plans to speak to other teams once the window opens on Sunday.

Donskoi had 14 goals and 23 assists in 80 games last season, his fourth in the NHL.

1:00pm - Zucker finally on the move?

If you recall, Jason Zucker was nearly a Calgary Flame at the trade deadline last February, but a deal for the 27-year-old winger fell apart at the very last minute. Last week, Phil Kessel nixed a potential deal to the Minnesota Wild that would have sent Zucker to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Could today be the day that the Wild finally move on from the King Clancy Memorial Trophy winner?

Despite previously unsuccessful attempts, a look at why the #mnwild might finally trade Jason Zucker this weekend: https://t.co/rv1rmeOxNJ — Sarah McLellan (@sarah__mclellan) June 21, 2019

The Star Tribune's Sarah McLellan spoke to Zucker earlier this week and he said he's ready for whatever may come.

"I’m just focusing on my training and [getting] better and making sure that all the things I felt I didn’t do very well this year I’m getting better at and continuing to grow my game every year," Zucker told McLellan.

Why is the draft potentially important for Zucker? On July 1, a partial no-trade clause goes into effect that would limit GM Paul Fenton's options when it comes to a potential move.

12:30pm - The Marner conundrum

Dubas says Leafs won't automatically match an offer sheet With the threat of an offer sheet being a real possibility to a few Maple Leafs players, GM Kyle Dubas says they won't be automatically matching one, they'll have to review the return and dollars to see what will fit for their team.

It's been over six years since somebody has been offer-sheeted (the Calgary Flames signed Ryan O'Reilly to an offer sheet that was quickly matched by the Colorado Avalanche in 2013), but this summer's crop of restricted free agents could make the possibility enticing for some teams around the league. The most high-profile candidate for an offer sheet could be Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner and this doesn't come as a surprise to GM Kyle Dubas.

"If there were an offer sheet, we would look at what they are, and what the compensation is for our team, and make a decision based off of that,” Dubas said of his team's impending RFAs on Thursday. “They’re all very important players for us. It’s our intention they’re here for as long as we can possibly keep them. But if the dollar amount doesn’t make sense as far as our internal economics, it will be a decision as to what we might do."

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger weighed in on reports that Marner was seeking something in the range of teammate Auston Matthews's five-year, $58.17 million deal.

Like the Matthews contract, term is a huge sticking point for Marner. Not interested in max term. Remains committed to visiting with teams next week if there’s no agreement with Toronto. https://t.co/PnNptxOVIn — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 21, 2019

Dreger reports that while Marner isn't believed to be seeking a deal in the $11 million AAV range, he also isn't interested in a max term and will begin visiting with other teams next week if a deal can't be reached.

Remember - the compensation for signing a restricted free agent varies.

If a team were to sign Marner to a deal with an AAV greater than $10.59 million and the Leafs chose not to match, Toronto would he entitled to four first-round picks from the signing team. From $8.5 million to that $10.59M mark, it would be two firsts, a second and third.

And one other quirk - each pick must be a team's own - So let's say a team has their own first rounders in 2020, 2021 and 2022, but not their own in 2023 (for example, they have, let's say, Dallas's from a trade), that would preclude them from tendering an offer sheet.

12:08pm - The spectre of the salary cap

There's a big reason for the relative inactivity, thus far.

Gary Bettman says the league is waiting on the NHLPA to sign off and there should be a salary cap announcement Saturday. My wine sense is it’s going to be either 81.5 or 82. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 21, 2019

If GMs around the league still don't know exactly where the salary cap will be, they will be reticent to make moves, especially if they're up against it. Even $1 million, give or take, can make a big difference here. Once that figure is known, the floodgates might begin to open.

Zucker has four years remaining on a deal that carries an AAV of $5.5 million.

In 81 games last season, Zucker had 21 goals and 21 assists.

12:00pm - Hello

Happy first day of summer, everybody. If you're wondering why it might be a little quieter than usual on the day of a draft, don't forget it's on the west coast, so it's only a little after 9am there. Be patient.