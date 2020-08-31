The Major League Baseball trade deadline is set for today at 4pm ET and with 16 teams making the playoffs this season, there are lots of buyers in the market. Follow along with TSN.ca's MLB Trade Rumours Blog.

3B a Need for Jays?

The Toronto Blue Jays currently hold the second and final wild-card spot in the American League and already made one splash, acquiring pitcher Taijuan Walker from the Seattle Mariners last week.

In his deadline primer, ESPN's David Schoenfield points to third base as a need for the Blue Jays, who rank last in the MLB in OPS at the position.

Schoenfield points to Kyle Seager of the Mariners and Washington Nationals pending free agent Asdrubal Cabrera as potential options for Toronto.

The Blue Jays have already made two trades with the Mariners this month, having acquired Daniel Vogelbach prior to their move for Walker.



Busy Day ahead?

With 16 teams set to make the playoffs for the first time this year and no shortage of financial concerns for teams amid the COVID-19, many have questioned whether it could be a quiet deadline day this year.

However, ESPN's Buster Olney said on Sunday Night Baseball that there is a growing belief that Monday will see a flurry of deals despite the issues listed above.

Olney pointed to Texas Rangers pitcher Lance Lynn as a possible candidate to be moved Monday. Lynn, 33, is 4-1 this season with a 1.93 ERA and a 0.92 WHIP.