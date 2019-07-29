The Major League Baseball trade deadline is set for 4pm et on Wednesday. Action has been quiet thus far as teams attempt to navigate the first season without a waiver deadline and only one shot to get it right. Follow along with TSN.ca's MLB Trade Rumours Blog.

Braves eyeing Biagini?

Could Joe Biagini be headed to Atlanta this week?

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Atlanta Braves' talks with the Toronto Blue Jays centre around Biagini, who is enjoying a bounce-back season after struggling last year.

Biagini was 4-7 with a 6.00 ERA in 2018 but is 3-1 with a 3.75 mark this year.

Rosenthal adds that all contenders, including the Boston Red Sox, are in on closer Ken Giles and pursuing hard-throwing right-hander Daniel Hudson as well.

Yankees aiming high?

It seems like the New York Yankees have their sights set on a big-name starter.

The Yankees top 3 starting pitching choices are Bauer, MadBum and Syndergaard — 2 guys increasingly unlikely to be traded and 1 very guy unlikely to be traded to them — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 29, 2019

According to Jon Heyman of the MLB Network, the Yankees' top three pitching choices are Trevor Bauer, Madison Bumgarner and Noah Syndergaard as the clock continues to tick closer to Wednesday's 4:00 p.m. ET trade deadline. As Heyman notes, two of those pitchers are increasingly unlikely to go anywhere with their teams in the thick of the playoff race (Bauer, Bumgarner) and one is unlikely to be traded to them (Syndergaard).

Heyman reports teams are asking the Yankees for Gleyber Torres, who seems to be off limits. The Yankees see possible trade chips as top prospect Deivi Garcia (but likely only for Syndergaard), outfielder Clint Frazier, injured third baseman Miguel Andujar, plus others at lower levels.

Teams, trying to take advantage of Yankees’ SP need, have asked for Gleyber Torres. Not shockingly, he seems to be off limits. NYY sees possible trade chips as Garcia (but probably only for Noah), Frazier, Andujar plus others at lower levels. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 29, 2019

The Indians continue to evaluate possible trade scenarios involving Trevor Bauer. Haven’t made a hard buy/sell decision either way. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 29, 2019

According to ESPN's Buster Olney, Cleveland continues to evaluate possible trade scenarios involving Bauer and have not yet made a decision to buy or sell.

According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, Mets' starter Zack Wheeler might be "more attainable" than the trio Heyman reports the Yankees are eyeing. Feinsand adds the Yanks will continue to monitor the market for starters.

The Yankees' starters struggled mightily over the weekend at Fenway Park and sit 19th in the league with a 4.77 starting staff ERA.

Red Sox looking for bullpen help

It's no secret the Boston Red Sox are looking to upgrade their bullpen heading into Wednesday's deadline.

According to Olney, the club is "confident" they will make an impact bullpen move. Feinsand reports that as of the moment, there is "nothing close," but they are likely to add a reliever or possibly two this week.

Source: Red Sox will likely add a reliever (or two?) this week. They've talked to the Mets about Edwin Diaz, though as of now there's "nothing close." — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 29, 2019

"Any Red Sox offer for Edwin Diaz would presumably include minor-league slugger Bobby Dalbec, who is blocked at third base by the younger Rafael Devers, or 2018 No. 1 pick Triston Casas, in case Mets view him as third base option," Olney tweeted.

"A number of scouts are skeptical about Triston Casas’ ability to stick at third base, seeing him as a clear first baseman. But there’s little doubt about Casas’ bat. He can really hit," tweeted ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Santana drawing eyeballs?

The Seattle Mariners acquired Domingo Santana from the Milwaukee Brewers in an off-season trade, but with the Mariners sitting in last place in the American League West, it looks like he could be on the move again.

Domingo Santana has drawn some interest, including from the Indians and Rays — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 28, 2019

According to Heyman, Santana has "drawn some interest," including from the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Indians. While he is leading the league in strikeouts, the 26-year-old is hitting .273 with 20 home runs and 66 RBI in 102 games.

The Mariners enter play Monday at 46-63, on pace to miss the playoffs for the 18th straight season.

Marlins still looking to sell?

The Miami Marlins traded reliever Sergio Romo to the Minnesota Twins over the weekend, but might not be done making moves.

According to The Athletic's Andre Fernandez, Miami could move another expiring contract before Wednesday's deadline. Fernandez notes names like Starlin Castro and Neil Walker are most likely to draw interest, while the Marlins could also look to move a controllable reliever depending on the offer.

The #Marlins could move another expiring contract player before Wednesday’s deadline as they did with Sergio Romo this weekend. Starlin Castro and Neil Walker most likely among them to draw interest. Team could also look to move a controllable reliever depending on the offer — Andre Fernandez (@FernandezAndreC) July 29, 2019

The latest on Villar

According to Roch Kubatko of MASN, the Chicago Cubs have discussed infielder Jonathan Villar with the Baltimore Orioles, but there "doesn't appear to be a match" between the two clubs, he adds.

Villar has 13 home runs and and 22 steals so far this season in 105 games.