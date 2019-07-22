Welcome to TSN.ca's MLB Rumours Blog. As the July 31 trade deadline quickly approaches, keep up to date with the latest news from around the league.



Cubs in the market for Sogard, Castellanos?

The Chicago Cubs have a two-game lead in the National League Central but are looking to upgrade at a few key positions. Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic report that the Cubs had scouts at Comerica Park this past weekend to watch Detroit Tigers outfielder Nick Castellanos. The Tigers were also gathering information on Toronto Blue Jays utility player Eric Sogard, a player that could fill in both infield and outfield positions.

Sources: The Cubs are tracking Nick Castellanos...and Jarrod Dyson and Eric Sogard and the bullpen market ahead of what will be a challenging trade deadline for Theo Epstein's front office. Story with @sahadevsharma and @Ken_Rosenthal: https://t.co/RdmvC8DOX0 — Patrick Mooney (@PJ_Mooney) July 22, 2019

Sogard has played 69 games this season for the Blue Jays, his first with the team and has 10 home runs and 30 RBIs. He is hitting .305 with a .369 OBP.

Bullpen arms wanted in Washington

The Washington Nationals have checked in on Detroit Tigers closer Shane Greene, San Francisco Giants pitcher Sam Dyson and Kansas City Royals pitcher Jake Diekman according to a report by Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post.

Dougherty notes that due to many recent trades, the Nationals do not have a huge treasure chest of prospects to give up and with teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox all in the market for arms, it could be difficult to make an upgrade.